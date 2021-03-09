Complaint: Suring man sexually assaulted child over several years

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Suring man has been charged in a child sex assault and strangulation case.

Jonathan M. Hanson, 39, is charged with these counts:

Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child

Strangulation and Suffocation

Physical Abuse of a Child - Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm by Conduct Which Creates a High Probability of Great Bodily Harm

On March 3, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a child sex assault that had taken place in the Town of Oconto Falls.

The victim said Jonathon Hanson started to sexually assault her when she was 12 years old. She says the assaults continued until she was 15. This was between September 2018 and October 2020.

The girl said there were “numerous sexual assaults” over the years. She said Hanson put his hands around her neck, hence the strangulation charge.

The girl said Hanson also asked her to send nude pictures over Snap Chat. He threatened to kill himself if she didn’t send them, according to the complaint.

On March 3, investigators located Hanson and asked him to come to the Suring Police Department. Hanson admitted to having sexual contact with the victim, according to a criminal complaint. “Jonathan agreed he had sex with [victim] numerous times,” reads the complaint.

Hanson is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

