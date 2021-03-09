Bristol or Tombstone? Wisconsin town leaders decry strip club violence

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) - A Dane County strip club has decided to voluntarily shut down after shots were fired outside the business three times within a week and the Bristol town board threatened to pull its licenses.

The most recent incident happened early Sunday morning outside Club Bristol when authorities said some of the 16 to 18 rounds that were fired hit a car that was occupied.

The Bristol town board has scheduled a meeting Tuesday to consider suspending the club’s liquor and adult entertainment licenses and reviewing its lighting and security measures.

Business co-owner Rich Bickle says he plans on making changes to “nip this in the bud.”

