After another winter during the pandemic, hundreds get out to enjoy the nice weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday lots of people got outside to take in the warmer weather. Plenty of people got out on the water, on the golf course, and parks/trails.

“I actually hit golf balls in my apartment against the wall with whiffle balls, I am ready, said Kim Pierce, who was out at Ledgeview Gold Course.

There were plenty of families enjoying the day at parks, finally getting a chance to get the kids out of the house.

“It’s nice to get out and do real life again and be in places that we don’t have to be masked, it was hard in the winter, having to go places and be masked all the time, they get home from school and he wants to rip it off so, it’s nice to come to the park,” said Ashley Balck, a Suamico mom who was at the park with her kids.

It’s that sense of something normal that families and people said they have been craving all winter long.

“I think that it’s becoming a little bit more normal now I’m hoping, and we’re just having a lot of fun getting back to real life, and the way that it should be again,” said Danielle Dirksen, from Suamico, who was outside enjoying the weather on Tuesday.

