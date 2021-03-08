Woman arrested for 4th offense OWI in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence with a child in the car. The Wisconsin State Patrol says this is her 4th offense.

At 7:07 a.m., Nikki M. Beaber was stopped in the area of Highway 41 and the North Park and Ride in Outagamie County for not wearing a seat belt. A trooper performed a field sobriety test and determined Beaber was under the influence.

Beaber was arrested for fourth offense operating while under the influence. The State Patrol says she was traveling with a child under the age of 16.

A blood draw was performed at a local hospital and Beaber was booked into the Outagamie County Jail. Results from the blood draw are pending.

Online court records show Beaber was convicted of her third OWI charge in 2014. A Winnebago County judge sentenced her to 45 days in jail and probation.

The State Patrol says Beaber is from Lakewood.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.