UWO COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking appointments this week

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW Oshkosh is taking appointments for the week of March 8.

The clinic is located at the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl Ave.

💉 Vaccination appointments are available this week!



Eligible individuals can request a vaccination appointment at the Culver Family Welcome Center through this link: https://t.co/JU5cAFKYK4 — UW Oshkosh (@uwoshkosh) March 8, 2021

People who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can request an appointment at https://uwosh.edu/titans-return/vaccination/

Not sure if you’re eligible? Visit this website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm

Once appointments are filled up, the website will give a message that it has reached capacity.

The clinic is a partnership between UWO, Advocate Aurora Health of Oshkosh and the Winnebago County Public Health Department.

