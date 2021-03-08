Advertisement

UWO COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking appointments this week

UW-Oshkosh vaccination clinic
UW-Oshkosh vaccination clinic
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW Oshkosh is taking appointments for the week of March 8.

The clinic is located at the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl Ave.

People who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can request an appointment at https://uwosh.edu/titans-return/vaccination/

Not sure if you’re eligible? Visit this website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm

Once appointments are filled up, the website will give a message that it has reached capacity.

The clinic is a partnership between UWO, Advocate Aurora Health of Oshkosh and the Winnebago County Public Health Department.

Looking for other COVID-19 vaccination sites? Visit our guide: https://www.wbay.com/2021/01/25/guide-to-making-an-appointment-for-covid-19-vaccine/

