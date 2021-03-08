U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Trump’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin.

On Monday, the high court denied certiorari in the case of Donald J. Trump v. WI Elections Commission, et al.

Trump appealed a lower court’s ruling that his lawsuit lacked merit. The Supreme Court’s certiorari denial means the justices will not hear the appeal. That upholds the lower court’s ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not present arguments for why they chose not to hear the appeal.

In December, the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit affirmed a lower court’s ruling that Trump’s lawsuit lacked merit.

“We agree that Wisconsin lawfully appointed its electors in the manner directed by its Legislature and add that the President’s claim also fails because of the unreasonable delay that accompanied the challenges the President now wishes to advance against Wisconsin’s election procedures,” reads the decision of the panel of three justices on court of appeals.

The court of appeals ruling said Trump had full opportunity before the election to challenge Wisconsin law involving elections.

“On the merits, the district court was right to enter judgment for the defendants. We reach this conclusion in no small part because of the President’s delay in bringing the challenges to Wisconsin law that provide the foundation for the alleged constitutional violation. Even apart from the delay, the claims fail under the Electors Clause,” the court says.

Trump filed numerous legal challenges to Wisconsin’s election, but no judge or justice found merit in his claims of voter fraud.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes.

