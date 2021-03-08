State reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since June, no new deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – State health officials are reporting the lowest number of test results which came back positive in a 24-hour period for the novel coronavirus since June of 2020.

According to the Department of Health Services (DHS), fewer than 200 tests came back positive for the virus on Monday – 178 to be exact. That’s the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since June 15, when 174 cases were reported. 37 counties, which is just over half of the state’s 72 counties, reported an increase in cases. The case count for Florence County was revised.

Keep in mind the state’s coronavirus numbers are typically low on Monday’s due to the weekend and jump on Tuesdays.

However, the state has reported fewer than 1,000 cases of the virus each day since February 12, almost exactly one month ago.

Monday’s 178 new cases came from a total of 2,054 test results of people testing for the virus for the first time, a positivity rate of 8.67%. That figure has been below 9% for three days. However, if you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate as of Sunday (the latest data available) is at 2.2%.

The low case count helped keep the seven-day case average below 400 for the second day in a row. The average is now at 372, down from 390 on Sunday.

There were no new deaths reported Monday, keeping the death toll at 6,481, or 1.14% of all confirmed cases, and keeping the seven-day death average at 10. That figure had fallen to nine on Saturday, which was the first time it had been in the single digits since September 29. Monday was also the fourth day in a row where the state reported fewer than 10 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The other 1,876 results released Monday were negative, making a statewide total of people who have tested negative 2,649,740.

According to the DHS, there have been a total of 566,871 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus throughout the past 13 months. Out of those, 553,651 people are considered recovered, or 97.7% of all cases. Another 6,580 people (1.2%) are considered active cases.

Health officials say it isn’t not time to let our guard down. During a health briefing last Thursday, they reiterated the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing, and begged people to stay the course for at least two more months: Wait for more people to get vaccinated and for the weather to improve so more social events can be outdoors.

VACCINATIONS

According to the DHS, 1,598 more people have completed their two-dose vaccinations, bringing that total to 603,600, or 10.4% of the state’s population. The state crossed the 10% threshold on Sunday.

The state could see a sudden increase in that number this coming week, as well as next week, when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

The latest reports from vaccinators total of 1,072,650 people getting a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is 2,156 more people than the previous day.

There have been 1,713,382 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s 5,896 more doses than Sunday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average now at 37,092 doses per day.

As Action 2 News previously reported Monday, officials with the Centers for Disease Control announced Monday that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 31 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

CLICK HERE for the Action 2 News guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS – figures from the WHA will be updated this afternoon

The DHS reported 27 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period, and for the second day in a row, is far below the 7-day average of 47 hospitalizations per day. State officials say 26,484 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

The latest hospital numbers show there is one more patient in intensive care units Sunday than there were on Saturday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 249 COVID-19 patients overall in the state’s hospitals Sunday, six fewer than the day before, with 66 of them in ICU. The overall hospitalizations are the lowest we’ve ever recorded, with our data going back to August 1, 2020.

Locally, the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 14 COVID-19 patients, an increase of one from Saturday., none of which, according to the WHA, are in the ICU. That’s a decrease of one from Saturday.

In the Northeast region, 30 patients are being treated at 10 hospitals, a decrease of four, with 15 in ICU, which increased by four from Saturday.

Changes in daily hospitalization figures take deaths and discharges into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS – these figures will be updated this afternoon

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 338 ICU beds (23.05%) and 2,530 of all medical beds (22.64%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Friday.

The Fox Valley’s hospitals had 7 ICU beds available -- one fewer than Saturday. There were 102 of all types of medical beds open (11.95%) open for the eight counties they serve. The WHA says there are no Intermediate Care beds available in the Fox Valley.

Northeast region hospitals had 33 ICU beds (15.94%) and 262 of all medical beds (27.40%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH UPDATE (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

· Adams – 1,593 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

· Ashland – 1,175 cases (16 deaths)

· Barron – 5,430 cases (+4) (76 deaths)

· Bayfield - 1,059 cases (19 deaths)

· Brown – 30,299 cases (+11) (222 deaths)

· Buffalo – 1,321 cases (7 deaths)

· Burnett – 1,21 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

· Calumet – 5,487 (+2) (43 deaths)

· Chippewa – 7,082 cases (+2) (93 deaths)

· Clark – 3,159 cases (57 deaths)

· Columbia – 5,081 cases (+7) (54 deaths)

· Crawford – 1,668 cases (17 deaths)

· Dane – 40,973 (+29) (278 deaths)

· Dodge – 11,466 cases (+5) (157 deaths)

· Door – 2,428 cases (20 deaths)

· Douglas – 3,653 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

· Dunn – 4,283 cases (29 deaths)

· Eau Claire – 11,046 cases (105 deaths)

· Florence - 421 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (12 deaths)

· Fond du Lac – 11,975 cases (+1) (97 deaths)

· Forest - 925 cases (23 deaths)

· Grant – 4,673 cases (+1) (81 deaths)

· Green – 3,190 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

· Green Lake - 1,521 cases (18 deaths)

· Iowa - 1,883 cases (10 deaths)

· Iron - 552 cases (21 deaths)

· Jackson - 2,584 cases (23 deaths)

· Jefferson – 7,928 cases (+7) (113 deaths)

· Juneau - 2,992 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

· Kenosha – 14,823 cases (+1) (301 deaths)

· Kewaunee – 2,414 cases (27 deaths)

· La Crosse – 12,291 cases (80 deaths)

· Lafayette - 1,464 cases (6 deaths)

· Langlade - 1,937 cases (32 deaths)

· Lincoln – 2,918 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

· Manitowoc – 7,260 cases (64 deaths)

· Marathon – 13,707 cases (+7) (181 deaths)

· Marinette - 3,970 cases (63 deaths)

· Marquette – 1,313 cases (21 deaths)

· Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

· Milwaukee – 98,727 (+26) (1,244 deaths)

· Monroe – 4,339 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

· Oconto – 4,286 cases (48 deaths)

· Oneida - 3,418 cases (+2) (69 deaths)

· Outagamie – 19,402 cases (+11) (197 deaths)

· Ozaukee – 7,657 cases (+3) (80 deaths)

· Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

· Pierce – 3,503 cases (+4) (33 deaths)

· Polk – 3,964 cases (+1) (43 deaths)

· Portage – 6,495 cases (64 deaths)

· Price – 1,168 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

· Racine – 20,384 cases (323 deaths)

· Richland - 1,293 cases (15 deaths)

· Rock – 14,485 cases (+3) (159 deaths)

· Rusk - 1,266 cases (16 deaths)

· Sauk – 5,325 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

· Sawyer - 1,533 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

· Shawano – 4,603 cases (70 deaths)

· Sheboygan – 12,987 cases (+11) (132 deaths)

· St. Croix – 6,456 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

· Taylor - 1,769 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

· Trempealeau – 3,405 cases (37 deaths)

· Vernon – 1,842 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

· Vilas - 2,156 cases (38 deaths)

· Walworth – 8,875 cases (129 deaths)

· Washburn – 1,304 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

· Washington – 13,855 cases (+2) (135 deaths)

· Waukesha – 40,927 cases (487 deaths)

· Waupaca – 4,751 cases (111 deaths)

· Waushara – 2,106 cases (32 deaths)

· Winnebago – 17,136 cases (+12) (183 deaths)

· Wood – 6,696 cases (+3) (74 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 279 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 507 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 733 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,673 cases (+2) (66 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 2,133 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 943 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Houghton – 2,149 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Iron – 867 cases (+1) (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 116 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 294 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,473 cases (+7 ) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,619 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Ontonagon – 359 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 232 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

Nobody has a natural immunity to the coronavirus. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems. To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wear a face mask in public

Stay at least six feet away from people from outside your household

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Don’t go to work if you feel sick

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments

