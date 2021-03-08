Protestors call for investigation into alleged child sexual abuse at Norte Dame Academy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marking nearly a year since his death, friends and family of Nathan Lindstrom were in front of Notre Dame Academy calling for an investigation into clergy sexual abuse.

“What we need and have always needed is a state-wide investigation and inquiry into the decades long abuse of children and cover up of those crimes. And that’s what Nate wanted,” Peter Isley, a founding member of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), said on Sunday.

The father of three died by suicide last March in Ramsey, Minnesota a month before turning 46. Lindstrom claimed he was sexually abused by a Norbertine priest as a student at Notre Dame.

“It’s up to us to carry on Nate’s mission. Don’t let it happen to your kid, your brother, or the neighbor kid,” his father David Lindstrom said.

St. Norbert Abbey previously said it investigated Lindstrom’s allegations and deemed them not credible. His family said the abbey paid him about $420,000 over the course of ten years.

Speakers on Sunday called for Rt. Rev. Dane Radecki, the abbot, to either leave or support legislation that helps sex abuse victims. Radecki was the principal of Notre Dame Academy at the time when the alleged abuse happened.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a year, and I just hope Father Radecki can take the call from alumni and either step down, or step up,” Aaron Lindstrom, Nate’s brother, said.

Nate Lindstrom’s family said they have met with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul regarding the alleged sexual abuse.

Under pressure, St. Norbert Abbey released a list in 2019 of 22 priests with credible allegations against them.

“We can’t just prosecute a few individuals and believe that this problem is going to go away,” Sarah Pearson, a sexual abuse survivor, said.

Advocates brought photos of victims and Notre Dame ran an electronic sign that read, “Remembering Nate Lindstrom.” Family, friends, and alumni said the sign does not go far enough and should instead read, “We Believe Nate.”

The abbey issued a statement to Action 2 News saying in part, “they will be praying for Nate, his family, and all victims of abuse that they may find hope and healing.”

Below is the abbey’s statement in full:

St. Norbert Abbey understands the need to remember Nate Lindstrom on the anniversary of his death as well as throughout the year. We will be praying for Nate, his family, and all victims of abuse that they may find hope and healing.

