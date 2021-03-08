Advertisement

Pi Day 5K raising money for Habitat for Humanity

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at Green Bay’s Da Vinci School are raising money for the annual Pi Day 5K

The race is held March 14 -- a day to celebrate the 314 that starts the mathematical constant Pi. This year’s race is virtual.

The school has been holding the Pi Day 5K for six years. They’ve raised more than $100,000 for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

“We always listen to their goals and go OK, we can do it. It’s truly awed and breathtaking when we see the end result. This year’s going to be different, but it’s still going to be breathtaking. From getting sponsors and designing t-shirt they truly do it all,” says teacher Allison Hockers.

The money raised from the 2021 Pi Day 5K goes to a home for a family in the school district.

CLICK HERE to donate to the cause.

