Advertisement

New program looks to empower and support women in farming and land management

The program is meant to promote stewardship through workshops, mentorships, and summits.
The program is meant to promote stewardship through workshops, mentorships, and summits.
The program is meant to promote stewardship through workshops, mentorships, and summits.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new program has launched to support and serve the growing number of female farmers and women managing land in Wisconsin. It’s called Wisconsin Women in Conservation, which is a three-year program led by groups like the Wisconsin Farmers Union. It is funded by the state office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

“I think we have some slowing down, some observation skills, and really that caring part, where we care for the land, and we’re not out just to make the highest profit per acre that we can, there’s other values that women have,” said Valerie Dantoin, a farmer herself and a Conservation Coach with the Wisconsin Women in Conservation.

The program is meant to promote stewardship through workshops, mentorships, and summits. For now, meetings are virtual.

“There’s been studies that women learn best with other women, and from other women, and so these events will be an opportunity for just that to happen,” said Kirsten Slaughter, the Northwest Regional Coordinator for the Wisconsin Women in Conservation.

According to the USDA’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, 35% of Wisconsin’s producers are women, which is a 16% increase from the previous survey in 2012.

The network for female farmers and land managers is a space for empowerment and growth.

“We want to create a space where women can hear from other women, in spaces of collaboration and sharing and I think that is really important about these spaces, and women have found it really valuable,” said Slaughter.

As a conservation coach Dantoin said her tip is to go slow, learn from mistakes, and talk to other women who have had success in the industry.

“This program is going to give you visuals and you can come and see farms that are doing conservation work, and work that’s done by women,” said Dantoin.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State’s 7-day coronavirus case average drops below 400, 10% of state fully vaccinated
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
State’s seven-day COVID-19 death average falls below 10, nearly 600,000 complete vaccine series
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Seedlings of various trees still available from Wisconsin State Nurseries
Nikki Beaber
Woman arrested for 4th offense OWI in Outagamie County
Snake dropped off at exotic pet surrender event
Dozens of exotic pets surrendered in Kaukauna

Latest News

3 Brilliant Minutes: Is your dog a genius?
3 Brilliant Minutes: is your dog a genius?
Members of fishing community voice concerns for man ahead of his court appearance
Members of fishing community voice concerns for man ahead of his court appearance
Oconto County vaccine clinic underway
Oconto County vaccine clinic underway
Update on federal vaccination guidelines
Update on federal vaccination guidelines