Advertisement

“Miracle on E. Mason”: Green Bay officers help deliver baby

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Bay Police officers performed a special delivery in what the department is calling the “Miracle on E. Mason Street.”

On Feb. 26, officers were wrapping up a theft investigation at a store on E. Mason when they were stopped by a man whose wife was in labor.

Officers O’Donnell and Coron called for EMS, but there was no time. The officers helped deliver baby Andres.

The officers later checked in with the family and met baby Andres. They posted photos on the Green Bay Police Department Facebook page.

Miracle on E. Mason Street On February 26th, Officers were investigating a retail theft on E. Mason St. As officers...

Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Monday, March 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State’s 7-day coronavirus case average drops below 400, 10% of state fully vaccinated
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
State’s seven-day COVID-19 death average falls below 10, nearly 600,000 complete vaccine series
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Seedlings of various trees still available from Wisconsin State Nurseries
Snake dropped off at exotic pet surrender event
Dozens of exotic pets surrendered in Kaukauna
Woman booted from bar drives her car into crowd, injuring 1

Latest News

March 8 Birthday Club
March 8 Birthday Club
WATCH: Pi Day 5K preview
Pi Day 5K raising money for Habitat for Humanity
Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Registration Now Open
Valley Transit, GO Transit providing free rides to and from vaccine appointments.
Free transportation to and from vaccine appointments available in Outagamie, Calumet, and Winnebago Co.