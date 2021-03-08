“Miracle on E. Mason”: Green Bay officers help deliver baby

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Bay Police officers performed a special delivery in what the department is calling the “Miracle on E. Mason Street.”

On Feb. 26, officers were wrapping up a theft investigation at a store on E. Mason when they were stopped by a man whose wife was in labor.

Officers O’Donnell and Coron called for EMS, but there was no time. The officers helped deliver baby Andres.

The officers later checked in with the family and met baby Andres. They posted photos on the Green Bay Police Department Facebook page.

