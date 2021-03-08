Greg Gard sounds off after late game foul call on Brad Davison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Luka Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 to close out the Big Ten season.

After the game instead of praising his team’s effort in a close loss against a potential Final Four team, Badgers head coach Greg Gard brought up one key moment in the game. With 21 seconds remaining and the Badgers down 74-71 to Iowa, Brad Davison was called on a flagrant 1 hook-and-hold, but not until after an official review.

“The area that I really want to address, maybe people have questions about it, is the mockery that has now been made of the hook and hold or any type of thing. And it appeared to have become a Brad Davison rule, where it’s become quite frankly a joke.”

”Anytime there’s a foul or a question the opponents are yelling to the officials about the monitor to go to the monitor. I saw the play, if College basketball is headed in this direction we are in big trouble. It sickens me that we have games decided like this and this is where it’s at.” Gard opened up his postgame zoom press conference with.

The original call on the floor was a common foul against Davison’s defender, Keegan Murray. After some pleading by Iowa, the game officials went to the monitor then later ruled a the hook-and-hold call on Davison. It gave Wisconsin and Iowa both two free throws, and then the Hawkeyes the possession.

“That rule was not put in place for that. That was for the safety of players. That was for post play. Those types of things happen on every single possession of the game. Specifically in the post. So I think it’s really turned into a joke. I feel bad for Brad Davison. The kid is a great kid, plays his ass off. But he continues to get screwed by this and how the officials, the league and opponents have continued to just call that out and put a spotlight on that and deaden the ball. It’s really, it’s become sickening really. It’s made a mockery of college basketball specifically in the positions we’ve been in.”

Greg Gard was then asked if he anticipates hearing from the Big Ten about his postgame comments and if he’s worried about how future games may be officiated.

“I’m just trying to protect a player that is constantly... they’ve put a spotlight on him and I’ve asked the league to stop it. I’ve asked the league to stop it. They’ve allowed it to get out of hand. "

“The character of the kid now, with what ESPN did with their wikipedia thing during one of the games that we had. ESPN can issue all the apologies they want. The kids a great kid. He’s done a phenomenal job for our program. He’s been a great representative of this university and I’m just tired of him getting constantly put in that light. And it’s got to stop.”

“I’ll be happy to take a call from the league. They know my number. They know where I’m at. But this has gotten ridiculous where we’ve got TV now putting up stuff on Wikipedia with a false wikipedia page. I got apologies from ESPN. I got apologies from Bob and Dick Vitale and the producer and all that. That’s great. But they continue to take shots at the kid. And that’s where enough is enough. I’m tired of it. I’m going to call it out when it happens. And I’m calling it out today.”

Micah Potter shot 9 for 12 and scored 23 points for Wisconsin, which has lost five of six.

