Former bookkeeper sentenced to jail for embezzlement scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman has been sentenced to jail for embezzling thousands of dollars during her time as a bookkeeper at a local accounting firm.

Jessica Nord, 38, was accused of taking $140,168.27 over several years. Prosecutors say she wrote checks to herself from a client’s account and cashed them.

On Feb. 23, she pleaded “no contest” to charges of Theft, Forgery and Identity Theft. The court dismissed two additional counts of Forgery and two additional counts of Identity Theft as part of a plea agreement.

Nord was sentenced to one year in jail--three months to be served and nine months stayed. The judge sentenced her to pay $100 a month in restitution.

An investigation traced the scheme back to 2017. Nord was working for Pro Data IV and was in charge of Window World of Green Bay’s account. She would make up vendor invoices in the account payable system and alter the checks. She cashed checks at stores and took the money.

Nord was fired on March 18, 2020. Investigators say she took a forged check with her that day and cashed it for more than $1,650.

Nord told police she was having money problems. Investigators say she seemed surprised by the total amount stolen.

