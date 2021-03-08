Advertisement

Former bookkeeper sentenced to jail for embezzlement scheme

Brown County Jail photo
Brown County Jail photo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman has been sentenced to jail for embezzling thousands of dollars during her time as a bookkeeper at a local accounting firm.

Jessica Nord, 38, was accused of taking $140,168.27 over several years. Prosecutors say she wrote checks to herself from a client’s account and cashed them.

On Feb. 23, she pleaded “no contest” to charges of Theft, Forgery and Identity Theft. The court dismissed two additional counts of Forgery and two additional counts of Identity Theft as part of a plea agreement.

Nord was sentenced to one year in jail--three months to be served and nine months stayed. The judge sentenced her to pay $100 a month in restitution.

An investigation traced the scheme back to 2017. Nord was working for Pro Data IV and was in charge of Window World of Green Bay’s account. She would make up vendor invoices in the account payable system and alter the checks. She cashed checks at stores and took the money.

Nord was fired on March 18, 2020. Investigators say she took a forged check with her that day and cashed it for more than $1,650.

Nord told police she was having money problems. Investigators say she seemed surprised by the total amount stolen.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State’s 7-day coronavirus case average drops below 400, 10% of state fully vaccinated
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
State’s seven-day COVID-19 death average falls below 10, nearly 600,000 complete vaccine series
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Seedlings of various trees still available from Wisconsin State Nurseries
Snake dropped off at exotic pet surrender event
Dozens of exotic pets surrendered in Kaukauna
Woman booted from bar drives her car into crowd, injuring 1

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild March day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild March day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful day
Adreanna J. Juarez-Cobbins
Milwaukee girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Highs will get into the lower half of the 50s on Monday
First Alert Forecast: Mild for the early week