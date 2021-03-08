Advertisement

Five arrested in multi-county burglary and drug ring

Suspects in burglary and drug ring.
Suspects in burglary and drug ring.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Arrests have been made in a burglary and drug ring investigation spanning three counties.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says suspects would burglarize storage units, buildings and construction sites and trade stolen property to Chauncy F. White for marijuana and methamphetamine.

Search warrants were issued in Howard and Hobart in Brown County; Town of Rantoul in Calumet County; and Town of Oneida in Outagamie County. Investigators found stolen property, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and meth.

Investigators are recommending charges against five people at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are likely “given the scope of the investigation.”

If you have additional information, contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or visit 432stop.com.

RECOMMENDED CHARGES

Eric P. Vanduyse, 42 - Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary (multiple counts), Theft (multiple counts), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bail Jumping, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Heather A. Barnes, 45 - Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary (multiple counts) and Theft (multiple counts)

Tonja J. Maples, 48 - Harboring a Felon, Obstructing an Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chauncy F. White, 36 - Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property

Steven R. Vandehei, 39 - Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property

