FEELING MORE LIKE APRIL THE NEXT FEW DAYS!

Today will feel more like the second half of April than early March! Highs will push well into the 50s... with some west of the Fox Cities possibly getting into the 60s. If you still have some snow in your yard, look for more melting with today’s spring-like warmth.

Sunshine will mix with some high, thin clouds through this afternoon. Skies will stay fair this evening as overnight temperatures drop. With cooler and calm conditions overnight, and some lingering moisture near the ground, areas of fog will probably develop into Tuesday morning. Not only will this reduce visibility, but with temperatures near the freezing mark, some icy spots will be possible on untreated roads... especially NORTH where lows could slip into the 20s. Drivers should be alert to areas of freezing fog as they commute to work tomorrow morning.

Record warmth will be possible tomorrow afternoon, as temperatures approach 60 degrees. It’s still going to be mild on Wednesday with rain showers likely. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder at times, but severe weather is NOT expected. Temperatures will trend cooler by next weekend with highs around 40 on Saturday. The weekend is looking dry, but a stronger storm system should approach the area early next week and will bring the potential for rain and snow showers. Check back for updates.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to be Saturday night! **

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: W 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: A mix of sun and high clouds. A mild March day. HIGH: 57 (GB Record: 74... in 2000)

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Foggy late... Icy spots possible... mainly NORTH. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Early fog, then some mild sun. Turning breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 49 (GB record high: 56... in 2000)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers likely. Non-severe thunder possible. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. Any AM rain ends early. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still seasonably mild. HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder, but less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Early sunshine and late clouds. Cool. Snow/mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.