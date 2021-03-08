Advertisement

FEELING MORE LIKE APRIL THE NEXT FEW DAYS!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday was an incredibly mild, sunny and nice day! However, a few weather problems tonight - Mainly fog related. Some fog could be dense, especially for areas NORTH and near the Lake or Bay. Additionally, temperatures drop to around or below freezing overnight so some fog could freeze on contact making for slippery roads. Again, this will likely be most prevalent NORTH.

After some lingering morning fog Tuesday, skies brighten and sun returns. It will be a bit breezy, but even warmer than Monday. Tuesday should feature plenty of upper 50s and low 60s (except cooler near the Lake). The record high is 56° from 1898 and 2000, so this record may fall!

Later Tuesday night showers start to move up from the southwest in advance of a cold front.  Periods of rain will dominate Wednesday, and there may even be a few rumbles of non-severe thunder. While temperatures Wednesday will still be in the 50s, that cold front moves through Wednesday night and by Thursday (and thereafter) we are back into the 40s.

Most the remainder of the week is event-free... Keep an eye on next Monday as some rain, snow and/or mix will be possible.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to be Saturday night! **

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 10-25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Foggy late... Icy spots possible... mainly NORTH. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Early fog, then some mild sun. Turning breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 47 (GB record high: 56... in 2000)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers likely. Non-severe thunder possible. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Any AM rain ends early. Decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still seasonably mild. HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder, but less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early sunshine and late clouds. Cool. Snow/mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Blustery. Chance of rain, snow or mix. HIGH: 39

