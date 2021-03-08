Calling it quits after 70 years with local fire department

MARIBEL, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a commitment to one’s community very few can match, as in serving 70 years on a local volunteer fire department.

Growing up in Maribel, Eugene Rabas learned about the importance of volunteer firefighting at a young age.

His dad served on the department- and by the time he was 17, so was Eugene.

“Well them days it was easy to get on, you just catch the fire truck,” says Eugene breaking out in laughter.

Eugene recalls the sense of duty most felt to their community.

“Not everybody but I will say this much, if the siren went off there were a lot of people coming,” says Eugene.

Since 1951, Eugene has battled a lot of fires including houses, barns, taverns, a lumber yard and an implement dealer.

But two stand out, the first one being the fire that burned the hotel at the Maribel Caves in 1985.

“The fire call come and I woke up in the house, I lived up the road here and I looked out to the east and here I could see a big glow in the sky,” recalls Eugene.

The other fire, a fatal one at the Fairhills Elderly home in 1972, which led to Eugene testifying in court.

“One of the first questions they asked me, ‘where were you and how were you notified of the fire’, I says I was in the local tavern and I went and looked out the window, I see the fire truck go by. You should’ve heard the courtroom,” says Eugene about adding some levity to a solemn hearing.

Now after seven decades, including 21 as chief, Eugene has fought his last fire.

“That’s a long time, that’s the same age as my dad, a lot of dedication, through the whole family,” says current Maribel Chief Ryan Collins.

Sure enough, one of Eugene’s sons, two daughters and two grandkids have followed in his shoes.

“It’s nice to have them that’s for sure and have them follow, that they’re interested in keeping going with it,” says Eugene.

And just because Eugene won’t be on anymore fire calls, at the age of 87, that doesn’t mean he won’t be around the station.

“Well I’m retiring, but still take the garbage out of the station,” says Eugene with a chuckle.

