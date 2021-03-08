Advertisement

Milwaukee girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Adreanna J. Juarez-Cobbins
Adreanna J. Juarez-Cobbins(Amber Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A three-year-old Milwaukee girl is safe after an Amber Alert was issued Monday morning.

Adreanna J. Juarez-Cobbins was taken away at 4:48 p.m. on March 7 from the area of the 1000 block of S. 15th St.

An Amber Alert was issued at about 4:53 a.m. Monday. It was canceled at 5:21 a.m. The update said Adreanna was safe and a suspect was in custody.

The initial alert says she was taken by Drevon L. Cobbins, 20.

The updated alert did not say where Adreanna was found or who she was with at the time. Action 2 News will update this story as we learn more information.

The #Milwaukee, #Wisconsin #AMBERAlert has been canceled. https://missingkids.org/Amber

Posted by AMBER Alert on Monday, March 8, 2021

