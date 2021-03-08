Alligator among animals surrendered at exotic pet event

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A shark and alligator are among the animals surrendered during an exotic animal event in Kaukauna.

A total of 24 animals were turned in to the Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender.

The event was held March 6 at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.

Organizers say they received an alligator that had been neglected and a shark that outgrew its aquarium. Someone surrendered a guinea pig found on the side of a road.

Local rehoming organizations gathered for the event. They took fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants--no questions asked.

“Some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment,” says John Moyles, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue hosted the surrender. They received help from Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin, Fox Valley Ferret Shelter, Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, Winnebago Waterways, and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.

If you have questions about the event, contact Moyles at adoptions@jraar.org.

