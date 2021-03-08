Advertisement

Alligator among animals surrendered at exotic pet event

Animals surrendered at exotic pet event in Kaukauna. March 6, 2021.
Animals surrendered at exotic pet event in Kaukauna. March 6, 2021.(J&R Aquatic Animal Resuce)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A shark and alligator are among the animals surrendered during an exotic animal event in Kaukauna.

A total of 24 animals were turned in to the Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender.

The event was held March 6 at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.

Organizers say they received an alligator that had been neglected and a shark that outgrew its aquarium. Someone surrendered a guinea pig found on the side of a road.

Local rehoming organizations gathered for the event. They took fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants--no questions asked.

“Some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful for the animal and the environment,” says John Moyles, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue hosted the surrender. They received help from Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin, Fox Valley Ferret Shelter, Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, Winnebago Waterways, and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.

If you have questions about the event, contact Moyles at adoptions@jraar.org.

