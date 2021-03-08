A MILD, MOSTLY SUNNY MARCH DAY...

A warm front pushed through Wisconsin overnight. As a result, it’s really not that cold this morning. In fact, our high temperatures will jump into the 50s this afternoon. If you still have some snow in your yard, look for more melting with today’s spring-like warmth. While there is a cool front moving through the area today, we’re tapping into modified Pacific air, as opposed to chilly air, which is bottled up in Canada.

Sunshine will mix with some high, thin clouds through this afternoon. Skies will stay fair this evening as overnight temperatures drop. With cooler and calm conditions overnight, and some lingering moisture near the ground, areas of fog will probably develop into Tuesday morning. Not only will this reduce visibility, but with temperatures near the freezing mark, some icy spots will be possible on untreated roads. Drivers should be alert to areas of freezing fog as they commute to work tomorrow morning.

Otherwise, temperatures will rise nicely during the day tomorrow. Record warmth will be possible tomorrow afternoon, as temperatures approach 60 degrees. It’s still going to be mild on Wednesday as we get some scattered showers. A few spotty thundershowers will also be possible, although severe weather is NOT anticipated.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to be Saturday night! **

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-25 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A mild March day. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Foggy late... Icy spots possible. LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Early fog, then some mild sun. Turning breezy. Record warmth possible. (Green Bay’s record high: 56° in 2000) HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers . Thunder possible. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Windy and cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with gusty winds. HIGH: 49 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder, but less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Cool. HIGH: 41

