Advertisement

2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible

Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - About 2 million more Wisconsin residents, including those with certain pre-existing conditions, will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in the next round to be announced later this week.

Wisconsin Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Monday the new eligibility group will likely be unveiled on Thursday.

The last expansion, which included teachers and grocery store workers, was about 700,000 people.

Health officials have been under pressure to broaden those eligible to people with underlying health conditions that could put them more at risk of serious illness should they get COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State’s 7-day coronavirus case average drops below 400, 10% of state fully vaccinated
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
State’s seven-day COVID-19 death average falls below 10, nearly 600,000 complete vaccine series
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Seedlings of various trees still available from Wisconsin State Nurseries
Nikki Beaber
Woman arrested for 4th offense OWI in Outagamie County
Snake dropped off at exotic pet surrender event
Dozens of exotic pets surrendered in Kaukauna

Latest News

Volunteer firefighter calls it quits after 70 years of serving his community
Volunteer firefighter calls it quits after 70 years of serving his community
Federal health officials give new vaccination guidelines
Federal health officials give new vaccination guidelines
Ryan Koenigs
Support coming in for DNR’s top sturgeon biologist ahead of court hearing
Eugene Rabas shares stories and pictures after seven decades on the Maribel Fire Department
Calling it quits after 70 years with local fire department