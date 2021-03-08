Advertisement

$1,421,757 raised during the 67th Annual CP Telethon

CP helps children with occupational, physical and speech therapy
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – With tremendous help from donors, corporations and volunteers, a total of $1,421,757 was raised during the 67th annual CP Telethon this weekend at WBAY.

The two-day event raises money for CP, which provides help to people in our region with a variety of needs, such as therapy, aquatic exercise, childcare, and others.

The event started at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with Frank Hermans as emcee. Hermans, of “Let me be Frank” productions, has been providing entertainment for the CP Telethon for 17 years.

Although this year’s event looked a bit different due to the pandemic, there were still plenty of volunteers who helped take pledges, while socially distanced.

Just days after last year’s telethon, which raised more than $1.4 million, the shutdown happened.

After a few weeks, the organization found a way to bring therapy and services to its clients virtually and later with home visits. Many therapy appointments were canceled and there was less money coming in.

CP eventually reopened last May with new protocols in place to keep staff and clients safe.

The money raised during the telethon supports CP’s operations throughout the year and provides the necessary tools for its programs.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

