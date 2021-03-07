Advertisement

Woman booted from bar drives her car into crowd, injuring 1

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Authorities say a woman who got kicked out of a Mount Pleasant bar drove her car into a crowd and seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the 33-year-old Racine woman was allegedly involved in an altercation with a group inside the bar.

Witnesses say the pedestrian was struck and became trapped under the car.

Mount Pleasant police say the driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by officers.

WDJT-TV reports that the victim was transported to a local hospital and then later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with possible life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
State’s seven-day COVID-19 death average falls below 10, nearly 600,000 complete vaccine series
After disappearing from grocery store shelves in 2019, a Green Bay company has jump started the...
Iconic brands return to Wisconsin grocery store shelves
Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)
Humana notifying 65,000 health plan members information was exposed
Appleton man accused of cheating investors out of $1.5 million
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

A Fox Crossing home was damaged by fire early Sunday morning.
Fox Crossing home damaged following fire
Coronavirus generic
State’s 7-day coronavirus case average drops below 400, 10% of state fully vaccinated
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Seedlings of various trees still available from Wisconsin State Nurseries
Mild temperatures are in store for the start of the week!
First Alert Forecast: Get ready for a warm up starting the week!