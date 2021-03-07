TURNING WARMER NEXT WEEK

High clouds have filtered out the sun at times this afternoon, and we’ll continue with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows tonight will be noticeably milder compared to morning temperatures thanks to the clouds and winds around 10 mph. Temperatures should only bottom out in the lower to middle 30s.

The mild weather continues to build through the first half of the work week. In fact, Tuesday may be the warmest day so far this year. Highs will be in the lower half of the 50s on Monday... with some lower 60s possible on Tuesday!! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both days, but the general trend will be for thickening cloud cover late Tuesday.

Rain becomes likely across central and eastern Wisconsin by Wednesday morning. As low pressure passes across the state, a few rumbles of non-severe thunder will be possible by the afternoon or evening. Rain should wrap up late Wednesday with only a few sprinkles lingering into Thursday morning... some mix is possible NORTH. When all is said and done, most of us can expect a 0.25″ to 0.5″ rainfall. Breezy winds will continue throughout this period of unsettled weather. Highs should cool back into the lower half of the 40s by the end of the week.

The late week is looking quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies Friday. Saturday should be similar... so a quiet start is expected to next weekend. However, our weather will turn unsettled late in the weekend or early next week. It’s still preliminary, but there are signs of a stronger storm system which may bring snow back into Northeast Wisconsin. Be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: S 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy, but mild. LOW: 34

MONDAY: A mix of sun and high clouds. Milder temps, breezy at times. HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken through the day. Breezy, but warm for March! HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers likely. Non-severe thunder possible. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Skies become mostly sunny late. Cooler. Early sprinkles? HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, but still warmer than average. HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. Late mix or snow possible. HIGH: 39

