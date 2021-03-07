State’s 7-day coronavirus case average drops below 400, 10% of state fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has now dropped below 400, just two days after dropping below 500.

On Sunday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced another 329 people were positive in the latest round of test results. That helped bring the seven-day case average down to 390 from Saturday’s average of 410.

The 329 new cases came out of a total of 3,850 tests, making the positivity rate of those tests to 8.55%, a slight drop from Saturday. However, If you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate dipped to 2.1% on Saturday, which is the latest data available.

Sunday’s seven-day death average increased to 10 after falling to nine on Saturday. The average on Saturday was the first time it has been in the single digits since September 29.

DHS officials reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,481, or 1.14% of all confirmed cases.

The other 3,3521 results released Sunday, making a statewide total of people who have tested negative 2,647,864.

According to the DHS, there have been a total of 566,693 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus throughout the past 13 months. Out of those, 553,203 people are considered recovered, or 97.6% of all cases. Another 6,850 people (1.2%) are considered as active cases.

Health officials emphasize it’s not time to let our guard down. During Thursday’s health briefing, they reiterated the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing, and begged people to stay the course for at least two more months: Wait for more people to get vaccinated and for the weather to improve so more social events can be outdoors.

VACCINATIONS

More than 10% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccine series for COVID-19.

According to the DHS, 10,846 more people completed their two-dose vaccinations than the state reported Saturday, bringing that total to 602,002, or 10.3% of the state’s population. Out of that percentage, 31.4% are Wisconsinites who are 65 and older.

The state could see a sudden increase in that number this coming week, as well as next week, when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

The latest reports from vaccinators total 1,070,494 people getting a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is 19,335 more people than Saturday’s report.

There have been 1,707,486 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s 30,501 more doses than Saturday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average now at 39,987 doses per day.

The state launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

CLICK HERE for the Action 2 News guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS – Figures from the WHA will be updated this afternoon

The DHS reported 25 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period, which is far below the 7-day average of 47 hospitalizations per day. That average decrease from Saturday’s report of 50. State officials say 26,457 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

The latest hospital numbers show there are 11 fewer patients in intensive care units Saturday than there were on Friday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 255 COVID-19 patients overall in the state’s hospitals Saturday, two fewer than the day before, with 65 of them in ICU. The overall hospitalizations are the lowest we’ve ever recorded, with our data going back to August 1, 2020.

Locally, the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 13 COVID-19 patients. That figure held steady from Friday. The WHA says there is one patient in the ICU , one more than Friday.

In the Northeast region, 34 patients are being treated at 10 hospitals, down two, with 11 in ICU, which held steady from Friday.

Changes in daily hospitalization figures take deaths and discharges into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS – these figures will be updated Sunday afternoon

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 328 ICU beds (22.4%) and 2,421 of all medical beds (21.66%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Friday.

The Fox Valley’s hospitals had 8 ICU beds available -- one fewer than Friday. There were 110 of all types of medical beds open (12.89%) open for the eight counties they serve.

Northeast region hospitals had 53 ICU beds (25.6%) and 287 of all medical beds (30%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

Remember, the only way we can know the extent of #COVID19 in Wisconsin and can control the spread is through tests. Get tested at your doctor's office, a community testing site, or use an at home testing kit. #YouStopTheSpread! Learn more at https://t.co/tpISjbTEeD #COVID19_WI pic.twitter.com/rkGiTwmLFN — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 7, 2021

SUNDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES ARE IN PROGRESS AND WILL BE HERE SHORTLY (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 278 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 507 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 729 cases (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,671 cases (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,133 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 936 cases (20 deaths)

Houghton – 2,139 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 866 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 115 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 294 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,466 cases (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,617 cases (36 deaths)

Ontonagon – 359 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 230 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

Nobody has a natural immunity to the coronavirus. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems. To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wear a face mask in public

Stay at least six feet away from people from outside your household

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Don’t go to work if you feel sick

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.