Seedlings of various trees still available from Wisconsin State Nurseries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the state enters the growing season, members of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say they still have seedlings available for those who are interested.

The agency says the seedlings sold by Wisconsin State nurseries are only for planting in the state, and can help create and improve wildlife habitat, block wind and snow, and also stabilize soil on property to prevent erosion.

According to the DNR, the seedlings offered are all of native trees and shrubs, and are for reforestation and conservation purposes. The state says the seedlings can’t be used for decorative, ornamental, landscaping purposes or Christmas trees.

An inventory of seedlings can by found by CLICKING HERE. The state offers seedlings for conifers such as jack pine, red pine and white pine, as well as hardwoods such as Basswood, Birch, Black Cherry, Hickory, Maple, Oak, Sycamore and Walnut. CLICK HERE for a list of seedling prices, and CLICK HERE for a detailed description about each species.

The state says if a seedling you want isn’t available through their nurseries, you can contact a private nursery. CLICK HERE for a list of private nurseries.

Officials say the conifers provide cover for wildlife in the winter, as well as privacy along a property line. Meanwhile, hardwoods provide food for wildlife.

For more information regarding tree planting and forest management, you can locate and contact a DNR forester by CLICKING HERE.

Anyone wanting up-to-date information on seedling availability can contact the state nursery at 715-424-3700.

