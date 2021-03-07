Scheduling of Oconto County vaccine clinic appointments to begin Monday morning

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents of Oconto County can sign up for an appointment Monday morning for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

County health officials say scheduling will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 8.

Officials say appointments will only be made for those who were eligible for the vaccine before March 1. Those community members include frontline health care workers, police officer, firefighters, corrections officers and adults who are 65 and older.

Additional information will be released in the future on the newest group who became eligible for the vaccine.

Anyone wanting to make an appointment for the clinic, which officials say will be held this week in Oconto, can call 920-834-6846.

County officials say they won’t accept appointments by voicemail, and there won’t be a wait list.

As Action 2 News previously reported, a vaccine clinic held in Oconto County last month had all appointments booked within two hours.

Scheduling appointments for that clinic first became available shortly after 2 p.m. on February 16, and health officials announced at 4 p.m. that all appointments

