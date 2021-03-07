Kimberly loses in D1 State Championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kimberly boy’s basketball team came up short in the WIAA Division 1 Championship game against Wauwatosa East at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Kimberly lost 62-44 in the state championship.

At the break, Kimberly led 27-26 over Wauwatosa East. Papermakers Jackson Paveletzke, who led the team in their semifinal win over DeForest, paced the Papermakers early in the game. He had eight points, respectively, in the first half.

Momentum swung when Wauwatosa East went on a 15-0 run breaking the game into a blowout by the middle of the second half.

It is the third championship for Wauwatosa East. They won titles in 2008 and 1991. Before the district split, Wauwatosa won a state title in 1948.

For Wauwatosa East, they were led byAlex Singleton with 20. Jay Hinson, Jr. had 11 and Leon Bond scored 10.

Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke had 14 with Owen Pawlikowski scoring 13. Kimberly finishes their season with a 25-3 record.

