Advertisement

Kimberly loses in D1 State Championship

Papermakers lose to Wauwatosa East 62-44 in the State Title game
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kimberly boy’s basketball team came up short in the WIAA Division 1 Championship game against Wauwatosa East at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Kimberly lost 62-44 in the state championship.

At the break, Kimberly led 27-26 over Wauwatosa East. Papermakers Jackson Paveletzke, who led the team in their semifinal win over DeForest, paced the Papermakers early in the game. He had eight points, respectively, in the first half.

Momentum swung when Wauwatosa East went on a 15-0 run breaking the game into a blowout by the middle of the second half.

It is the third championship for Wauwatosa East. They won titles in 2008 and 1991. Before the district split, Wauwatosa won a state title in 1948.

For Wauwatosa East, they were led byAlex Singleton with 20. Jay Hinson, Jr. had 11 and Leon Bond scored 10.

Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke had 14 with Owen Pawlikowski scoring 13. Kimberly finishes their season with a 25-3 record.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After disappearing from grocery store shelves in 2019, a Green Bay company has jump started the...
Iconic brands return to Wisconsin grocery store shelves
More people in Wisconsin are inoculated for COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus
Appleton man accused of cheating investors out of $1.5 million
Thomas Arthur, 64, of Terlingua was convicted after a three-day trial.
Green Bay man accused of using hidden camera in bathroom
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Wisconsin health officials confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Kimberly loses in D1 State Championship
'Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive' volunteers
Lambeau Field hosts the annual ‘Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive’
Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
2021 CP Telethon is about to begin
CP Telethon is about to begin