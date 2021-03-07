Fox Crossing home damaged following fire

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing officials say they’re investigating the cause of an early morning fire that ended up damaging a home Sunday.

According to the Fox Crossing Fire Department, crews were called to the 700 block of Hummingbird Lane just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a shed on fire.

While traveling to the address, the Communications Center said they had confirmed it was a residential house fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home, and fire throughout the attached the garage.

A Fox Crossing home was damaged by fire early Sunday morning. (Fox Crossing Fire Department)

Everyone in the home had already evacuated by the time fire crews arrived due to help from neighbors and the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Firefighters say they had to pull down ceilings in order to stop the fire spreading into the home, and fire and water damage was done to the garage and part of the living space.

At this time, the fire is still being investigated, and no damage estimate was immediately available.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

