Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Registration Now Open

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments now available at the Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC). Make an appointment at www.foxcitiescovidvaccine.com/schedule or call 920-399-2550. Please reserve the phone line for those who do not have internet access and truly have no other options.

Appointments are expected to book within 30 minutes. However, more appointments may become available online; check the website regularly.

WHEN: Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 7.

WHERE: Fox Cities Exhibition Center, 355 W. Lawrence Street, Appleton, WI 54911

OTHER DETAILS: The FCCVC is currently accepting appointments for specific eligible groups only. This includes those aged 65 and older living in Calumet, Outagamie or Winnebago County.

