Dozens of exotic pets surrendered in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Several people stopped in Kaukauna Saturday to drop off their exotic animals at a pet surrender event.

Among the 24 animals surrendered Saturday afternoon included a snake, a small alligator, and some fish.

Multiple organizations accepted those animals, as well as pet birds, small mammals, and plants - no questions asked.

Menasha-based J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue organized the event.

Rules on exotic animals, and what’s allowed, vary by each city and municipality throughout Wisconsin.

Organizers say the worst thing you can do is free them in the wild.

“One of the things, especially with reptiles, is that they live for a very long time. You might think that something is cool now, or especially like your children might think something is really cool now, but in five or ten, or 15 years they might not feel the same way,” said John Moyles, the Director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

