How to watch the 67th annual CP Telethon

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a big weekend at WBAY-TV!

The 67th annual CP Telethon is a two day event, and will air Saturday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will then air throughout the day Sunday starting at 8 a.m. before wrapping up at 6 p.m.

CP provides help to people in our region with a variety of needs, such as therapy, aquatic exercise, child care, and others.

RELATED: Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters flourishing “all thanks to CP”

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and Fran Hermans will be the emcee. Hermans, of “Let me be Frank” productions, has been providing entertainment for the CP Telethon for 17 years.

You can watch the CP Telethon live on WBAY-TV 2 and online at wbay.com/livestream, or by tapping on the video player above.

Although this year’s event will look a bit different this year due to the pandemic, there are still plenty of volunteers ready to take pledged donations, and all who are taking pledges will be socially distanced

Last year, the event raised a record of more than $1.4 million. Just days later, the shutdown happened.

After a few weeks, the organization found a way to bring therapy and services to its clients virtually and later with home visits. Many therapy appointments were canceled and there was less money coming in.

RELATED: CP Telethon hopes to help recovery from the pandemic

CP eventually reopened last May with new protocols in place to keep staff and clients safe.

The money raised during the telethon supports CP’s operations throughout the year and provides the necessary tools for its programs.

CLICK HERE for information about the CP Telethon or to make a donation.

