TURNING WARMER NEXT WEEK

Look for mainly clear skies tonight with just a few passing clouds. With light winds... it will be chilly across the Northwoods. Lows there could dip into the single digits with upper teens and lower 20s west of the Fox Valley through the Lakeshore.

Sunday starts mostly sunny, but clouds will return for the afternoon. A southeast wind will pick up through the day, gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday’s with highs in the lower and middle 40s, which is still about 10° above average for early March.

The warmest temperatures so far this year can be expected for the first half of the upcoming work week. Highs will get into the lower half of the 50s on Monday... with some lower 60s possible on Tuesday!! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both days, but the general trend will be for thickening cloud cover late Tuesday.

Rain become likely across central and eastern Wisconsin by Wednesday morning. As low pressure passes across the state, a few rumbles of non-severe thunder will be possible by the afternoon or evening. Rain should wrap up late Wednesday with only a few sprinkles lingering into Thursday morning. When all is said and done, most of us can expect a 0.25″ to 0.5″ rainfall. Breezy winds will continue throughout this period of unsettled weather. Highs should cool back into the lower half of the 40s by the end of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. A quiet night. LOW: 18 (single digits NORTH)

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then more clouds for the afternoon. Breezy at times. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Milder temps. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken through the day. Breezy, but warm for March! HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers likely. Non-severe thunder possible. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Skies become mostly sunny. Cooler. Early sprinkles? HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, but still warmer than average. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. HIGH: 43

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.