State’s seven-day COVID-19 death average falls below 10, nearly 600,000 complete vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s seven-day death average from COVID-19 is now the lowest it has been since last fall. As of Saturday, the seven-day death average fell to nine, the first time it has been in the single digits since September 29, when it was at seven.

The figure falls as the state reports one new death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and reports 206 new cases. That figure comes from a total of 2,367 test results, a positivity rate of 8.7%, the lowest positivity rate this week and the second lowest within the past month.

2,161 people tested negative Saturday. So far, a total of 2,644,343 people have tested negative in the state.

County case and death numbers are being updated, and are listed later in this article. The state reported deaths in Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties, but revised the death count for Brown, Lafayette and Polk Counties. A number of counties had case numbers revised.

If you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate dipped to 2.2% on Friday, the latest data available.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), there have been a total of 566,364 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus throughout the past 13 months. Out of those, 552,311 people are considered recovered, or 97.6% of all cases. Another 7,211 people (1.3%) are considered as active cases.

The 7-day average for new cases stayed below 500 for the second day in a row Saturday and dropped from 479 to 410.

Health officials are emphasizing it’s not time to let our guard down. In a health briefing Thursday afternoon, they reiterated the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing, and begged people to stay the course for at least two more months: Wait for more people to get vaccinated and for the weather to improve so more social events can be outdoors.

VACCINATIONS

More than 1 million Wisconsinites have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest reports from vaccinators total 1,051,159 people getting a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is 27,853 more people than Friday’s report.

There have been 1,676,985 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s 45,715 more doses than Friday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average now at 42,036 doses per day.

According to the DHS, 18,655 more people completed their two-dose vaccinations than the state reported Friday, bringing that total to 591,156. We could see a sudden jump in that number in the next week or two when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

The state launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

CLICK HERE for the Action 2 News guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS – Some of these numbers will be updated Saturday afternoon

The DHS reported 45 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period, which is just below the 7-day average of 50 hospitalizations per day. There have been 26,432 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

The latest hospital numbers show there are nine more patients are in intensive care units than Thursday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 257 COVID-19 patients overall in the state’s hospitals Friday, 5 fewer than the day before, with 76 of them in ICU. The overall hospitalizations are the lowest we’ve ever recorded, with our data going back to August 1, 2020.

Locally, the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 13 COVID-19 patients, two more than Thursday. There aren’t any in ICU, where there were 3 the day before.

In the Northeast region, 36 patients are being treated at 10 hospitals, down 4, with 11 in ICU, which is one more than Thursday.

Changes in daily hospitalization figures take deaths and discharges into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS – these numbers will be updated Saturday afternoon

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 297 ICU beds (20.3%) and 2,268 of all medical beds (20.3%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Friday.

The Fox Valley’s hospitals had 9 ICU beds available -- three more than Thursday. There were 108 of all types of medical beds open (12.7%) open for the eight counties they serve.

Northeast region hospitals had 24 ICU beds (11.6%) and 208 of all medical beds (21.8%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,589 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,174 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,421 cases (+9) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,059 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,284 cases (State revised, decrease of 28) (222 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 3)

Buffalo – 1,321 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,209 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,484 (Cases revised, decrease of 2) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,077 cases (+5) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,159 cases (57 deaths)

Columbia – 5,067 cases (+6) (54 deaths)

Crawford – 1,667 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 40,895 (+81) (278 deaths)

Dodge – 11,460 cases (+7) (157 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,426 cases (State revised, decrease of four) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,652 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Dunn – 4,279 cases (State revised, decrease of 10) (29 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,042 cases (+12) (105 deaths)

Florence - 421 cases (State revised, decrease of 13) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,973 cases (State revised, decrease of 14) (97 deaths)

Forest - 925 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,670 cases (+4) (81 deaths)

Green – 3,187 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,521 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,877 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

Iron - 551 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,584 cases (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,912 cases (+10) (113 deaths) (+2)

Juneau - 2,986 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,815 cases (State revised, decrease of 50) (301 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,413 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,287 cases (State revised, decrease of 4) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,464 cases (+2) (6 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Langlade - 1,937 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,917 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,260 cases (+4) (64 deaths)

Marathon – 13,695 cases (+15) (181 deaths)

Marinette - 3,970 cases (+1) (63 deaths)

Marquette – 1,313 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 98,614 (+51) (1,244 deaths)

Monroe – 4,336 cases (+2) (33 deaths)

Oconto – 4,281 cases (+2) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,412 cases (+6) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,376 cases (+5) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,648 cases (State revised, decrease of 9) (80 deaths)

Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,499 cases (+4) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,961 cases (+8) (43 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Portage – 6,494 cases (64 deaths)

Price – 1,165 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,378 cases (State revised, decrease of 44) (323 deaths)

Richland - 1,293 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,469 cases (+10) (159 deaths)

Rusk - 1,264 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,311 cases (+6) (42 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,530 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,603 cases (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,968 cases (+11) (131 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,447 cases (+3) (43 deaths)

Taylor - 1,767 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,403 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,839 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Vilas - 2,153 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,875 cases (+3) (129 deaths)

Washburn – 1,303 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,846 cases (+20) (135 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,917 cases (+41) (487 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,748 cases (State revised, decrease of 19) (111 deaths)

Waushara – 2,106 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,125 cases (+14) (183 deaths)

Wood – 6,689 cases (+8) (74 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 278 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (1 death)

Baraga - 507 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 729 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,671 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,133 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 936 cases (Decrease of 7) (20 deaths)

Houghton – 2,139 cases (State revised, decrease of 8) (32 deaths)

Iron – 866 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 115 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 294 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,466 cases (State revised, decrease of 3) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,617 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (36 deaths)

Ontonagon – 359 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 230 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

Nobody has a natural immunity to the coronavirus. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems. To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wear a face mask in public

Stay at least six feet away from people from outside your household

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Don’t go to work if you feel sick

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments

