Slagter buzzer-beater lifts Lourdes to first state title

Lourdes erased a 20-pt deficit to beat The Prairie School 43-41
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Lourdes Academy Knights had a night to remember in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship game. Nathan Slagter, who came back in just 7 months from a torn ACL, played hero with a buzzer beater to beat The Prairie School 43-41.

But the drama came after a game that started in nightmare fashion for the Knights. Lourdes trailed 15-0 right away, and 27-7 in the first half. But Dennis Ruedinger’s squad never panicked. His son, Preston Ruedinger hit big shots in the 2nd half to get the Knights back in the game and take the lead 35-33 on a 28-1 run.

It was tied at 41-41 in the final seconds. When Ruedinger got the ball, The Prairie School brought a double team. But Ruedinger dropped it off to Slagter, who laid it in at the buzzer to give the Knights the state championship.

