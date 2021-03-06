One displaced following Grand Chute duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say one person has been displaced following an overnight fire at a Grand Chute duplex.

According tot he Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were called to a building at 1110 South Nicolet shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters found flames coming from the roof, and crews entered the building to do a search, as well as attack the fire.

Firefighters found one person inside one of the duplex units, and was escorted out. Crews say the other side of the duplex was vacant.

Although flames were confined to the back of the building, both units of the duplex were affected, and officials say there was extensive damage done to the roof.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, the fire is being investigated, but officials say it isn’t considered to be suspicious.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

