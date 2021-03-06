Motorcyclist killed in Outagamie County crash identified

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Outagamie County’s Town of Center last week is publicly identified.

The county coroner says Casey Sommers, 24, of Wrightstown was one of two motorcyclists involved in the crash on February 28.

They collided on County Highway O at Mayflower Road a little after 7:30 at night.

The coroner says Sommers wasn’t wearing a helmet and died from blunt force injuries.

The other motorcyclist survived with serious injuries. He was identified only as a 23-year-old Little Chute man. They didn’t have passengers.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Center, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar and the Outagamie County Highway Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.