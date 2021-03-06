Advertisement

Kimberly advances to State Championship after blowout win

Papermakers defeat DeForest 63-42 in State Semifinals
Kimberly senior forward Grant Asman throws down a dunk in the Papermakers 63-42 win on Saturday morning in the WIAA Division 1 State Semifinals against DeForest at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.(wbay-tv)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kimberly Papermakers are one step closer to the school’s third WIAA State Boys Basketball title. Kimberly defeated DeForest 63-42 in the Division 1 State Semifinals on Saturday morning at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Kimberly, led by senior guard Jackson Paveletzke who finished with a game high 28 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Papermakers take a commanding lead that they never gave up.

For Kimberly, Paveletzke had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Senior forward Grant Asman had 15 with junior guard Owen Pawlikowski contributing 10.

DeForest was led by Max Weisbrod who had 20 in the game.

Kimberly, the number one seed, plays the winner of the Wauwatosa East/River Falls game in the championship game at 8:15 p.m.

