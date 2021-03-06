INTERVIEW: Documentary is “Determined”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the documentaries in the Green Bay Film Festival has very strong Green Bay ties. It’s a documentary about families touched by Alzheimer’s disease, following three women in the state who are taking part in a study to see how the disease is passed along from mother to daughter, generation to generation.

Friday on Action 2 News at 4:30, Chris Roth talked to one of the producers of the film, Therese Barry-Tanner, who’s also involved in that study, and director Melissa Godoy. They talk about how the movie got its start from a conversation more than 10 years ago.

Learn more about the movie at gbfilmfestival.org/film/determined and take part in a Zoom talk-back on Saturday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m.

