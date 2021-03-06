Advertisement

Iditarod 2021: How to watch

Pictured is the Iditarod Willow Restart in 2019. The 49th Iditarod race will look different...
Pictured is the Iditarod Willow Restart in 2019. The 49th Iditarod race will look different this year, due to restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic.(KTUU/Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) - On Sunday, 47 sled dog teams will hit the Iditarod Trail in a race that will look a little different this year.

Watch on VUit: 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Iditarod, no stranger to route adjustments due to issues like weather, will instead do a loop, out-and-back across the Alaska Range instead of heading toward Nome, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage, and the “restart” as it’s usually called, will be the race start, with organizers asking fans to stay home.

“I think we all need this race,” said Iditarod race marshal Mark Nordman. “I think everybody needs to get back to something that normally happens in March and this is the big event of the year for the state of Alaska.”

The 49th Iditarod race is expected to total 852 miles on what officials are calling the Gold Trail Loop.

It includes 13 women and 34 men, made up of 12 rookies and 35 veterans, organizers said in a news release. Four former Iditarod champions are in the race and four countries are represented.

Five competing mushers have participated in 18 or more Iditarod races.

“The Iditarod looks forward to its 50th anniversary event in Anchorage to be held Saturday, March 5, 2022,” said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach in a statement. “For now, it’s up to all Alaskans to come together and embrace the spirit of the 20 mushers who travelled the Iditarod Trail to Nome in 1925 to deliver the precious life-saving diphtheria serum.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More people in Wisconsin are inoculated for COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus
After disappearing from grocery store shelves in 2019, a Green Bay company has jump started the...
Iconic brands return to Wisconsin grocery store shelves
Thomas Arthur, 64, of Terlingua was convicted after a three-day trial.
Green Bay man accused of using hidden camera in bathroom
Appleton man accused of cheating investors out of $1.5 million
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Wisconsin health officials confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
2021 CP Telethon is about to begin
CP Telethon is about to begin
Community members gather for annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene drive
Community members gather for annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene drive
Deadline looms for ice shanty removal
Deadline looms for ice shanty removal
Wisconsin U.S. Senators split on American Rescue Plan Act
Wisconsin U.S. Senators split on American Rescue Plan Act