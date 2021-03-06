Fond du Lac man gets at least 14 years in prison after major meth bust

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A major drug bust in Fond du Lac a year ago has resulted in a 25-year sentence for a Fond du Lac drug dealer. Adrian Irby was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 11 years under extended supervision.

Fond du Lac police and the Lake Winnebago MEG unit were able to buy meth from Irby in October, 2019. During the months-long investigation, police learned he was driving a large amount of meth from Mississippi to Fond du Lac on February 19, 2020.

Officers stopped Irby’s rented pickup truck on US 41 near US 151 and found three-and-a-half pounds of meth. It’s estimated street value was $158,900 -- the single largest amount of meth ever seized in the city.

Irby, now 36, was convicted of manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver. The charges were more serious because the drug sales were made near schools and a day care and Irby is a repeat offender.