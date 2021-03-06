Fire damages Green Bay garage, home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews say no one was injured Saturday when a garage started on fire in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Loch Drive at 8:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a single car attached garage and the eves of the house.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and officials say although there was minimal fire extension into the home, it did receive moderate smoke and water damage.

Meanwhile, crews say the garage received substantial damage. Damage is estimated by the fire department at $20,000.

Neighbors are helping the two displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.