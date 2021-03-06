A GORGEOUS WEEKEND IN STORE

Today’s forecast consists of plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 40s with wind speeds mostly less than 10 mph. Sunday starts sunny, but some clouds start to return in the afternoon. Also, as the day wears on the southeast wind will increase, so by day’s end it will be breezy but a bit milder with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The warmest temperatures we’ve seen this year arrive Monday when many areas away from the Lake will warm into the 50s! More 50s (some 60s?) return Tuesday and into Wednesday along with plenty of wind. Also making a return, rain. It arrives in the early morning hours on Wednesday possibly impacting your morning commute. In the afternoon, there also could be a few rumbles of thunder. Some rain will linger into early Thursday. There is a small chance of some wet flakes at the end, as colder air moves back into the area.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SSE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, few clouds. Calm conditions. LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Morning sun, then some afternoon clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warm for March. Breezy again. HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers develop. Thunder possible. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Then, clearing, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 45

