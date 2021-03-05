Advertisement

Wrightstown loses in Division 3 State Semifinals

Tigers fall in first WIAA State Tournament appearance
Wrightstown senior guard Matthew Hansen congratulates Racine St. Catherine's guard Jameer...
Wrightstown senior guard Matthew Hansen congratulates Racine St. Catherine's guard Jameer Barker following the St. Cat's 53-44 win on Friday morning at Menominee Nation Arena.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wrightstown Tiger boy’s basketball team, a fourth seed in the WIAA Division 3 State Semifinals, played tough but fell to Racine St. Catherine’s on Friday morning, 53-44.

Wrightstown, making its first WIAA State Tournament appearance, tied the game at 14-14 behind hot shooting from senior guard Matthew Hansen.

St. Catherine’s ended the first half on a 12-3 run to take a 33-21 lead into the locker room. Wrightstown came out firing to begin the second half, cutting the deficit to four points before the Angels extended its lead.

Racine St. Catherine’s senior guard Jameer Barer led all scorers with 22 points while Iowa State commit Tyrese Hunter finished with 14 points on six of 12 shooting. Wrightstown held Green Bay commit Kamari McGee to just five points on one of three shooting.

St. Catherine’s will play for the school’s sixth state title on Friday night at 8:30 PM against Lake Country Lutheran. Wrightstown finishes the season with a 24-5 record.

