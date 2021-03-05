Wisconsin passes 1 million people getting COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin passed another milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and the effort to move out of the pandemic. One million Wisconsin residents have now gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday.

About 550,000 of them have completed their vaccination regimen, and that number is expected to jump when the state receives its allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week which only requires one dose in the regimen.

The state is averaging 20,061 “shots in the arm” per day since last Friday.

The governor posted a video message announcing the milestone was reached. He said, “While we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel. And every day we are one step closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life. So, thank you to everyone who has gotten the vaccine and those who plan to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and thank you to the vaccine providers across our state who are getting this done.”

The governor’s office says Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the number of doses administered and first in the Upper Midwest for the number of vaccine doses administered per capita.

Wisconsin is also on pace this week to have more people inoculated against COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus that causes it. However, health officials remind people the vaccine protects you from the coronavirus developing into COVID-19 or lessens the symptoms of the disease but you could still be a carrier. For this and other reasons, health experts aren’t sure when we’ll achieve herd immunity from the coronavirus (see related story).

This week, the state launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

“Those who are eligible and want the vaccine will be able to as supply allows, and we’re excited that this call center can help them do it,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said.

Daily reports already show a sharp rise in people getting their first dose of a vaccine, because more doses are available or because more people became eligible for the vaccine on Monday, or both. Here are the percentages of each age population receiving the vaccine as of Thursday, March 4:

Age group % of age group

receiving at least 1 shot % of age group

fully vaccinated 16-17 0.7% 0.4% 18-24 5.8% 3.9% 25-34 10.4% 7.6% 35-44 12.6% 9.0% 45-54 12.4% 8.6% 55-64 12.8% 8.3% 65 and up 58.3% 27.2% WI population 16.9% 9.4%

Friday morning, Gov. Evers was touring the Manitowoc County Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at the Expo Center in Manitowoc. Joshua Peguero will report on the governor’s visit and the milestone announcement tonight on Action 2 News.

