Walker pleads not guilty to drunk driving in crash that killed granddaughter

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monica Walker entered not-guilty pleas Thursday to charges from a crash that killed her 9-year-old granddaughter last month, but a plea deal might be in the works.

Monica Walker, 51, is charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle (2nd or higher offense), Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Content (2nd or higher offense) and and Knowingly Operating a Motor Vehicle While Revoked Causing Death.

In a breath test she blew 0.092, above the standard legal limit of 0.08. Investigators say Walker is restricted to a blood-alcohol content of 0.02 percent while driving because of previous OWI convictions. Her drivers license was revoked in 2013.

According to online court records, the district attorney and Walker’s defense attorney have a settlement conference scheduled for April 16. If a jury trial is set, the defense said it will request a new judge.

Walker’s car went off northbound Interstate 43 in Manitowoc Rapids shortly after 8:30 A.M. on February 8. Tkyia Brewer, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown out as the car rolled over. Deputies said there were “no obvious signs of life” in the girl when they reached the crash scene.

Walker said she lost control on the icy road and went into the ditch. She said she was eating when she lost control.

A deputy described a heavy odor of intoxicants from Walker, and deputies found beer cans in her car. She told investigators she had a “few” pints of apple vodka the night before the crash but stopped drinking by midnight and wasn’t drunk when she went to bed. She was adamant that she doesn’t drink and drive.

