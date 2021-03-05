Vaccination clinic to focus on Fox Valley area teachers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The first round of teachers and staff in a number of Fox Valley area school districts, including Appleton, will begin vaccinations for COVID-19 starting March 13th.

The Fox Cities Exhibition Center will be the site, for the special clinic, where 1,400 shots are expected to be given out.

“When we proposed this idea several weeks ago we recognize that there’s other options they can choose so every school district had an opportunity to come to this facility or finding another way of meeting their needs so we’re working on the ones that expressed an interest to come to this location,” said Appleton Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht.

Besides Appleton, participating districts include Menasha and Seymour, plus private schools like St. Francis Xavier, and Fox Valley Lutheran.

Eggebrecht added, “So for example Appleton was provided 800 slots and then some of our smaller parochial schools were given a smaller number based on their staffing and we felt that was the best equitable way to do it.”

All of those who sign up, will receive the single shot, Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which the state directed, should go to educators first.

Polly Vanden Boogaard, Assistant Supt. Student Services at AASD said, “It’s really about the safety of the staff of making sure they have another mitigation strategy but we do anticipate that we will be able to keep our staff in our buildings in a safe way moving forward.”

A second clinic will be scheduled, for those who couldn’t sign up March 13th, and is tentatively scheduled for the following Saturday as long as the vaccine is available.

Some teachers have already been vaccinated, so Appleton school officials didn’t have an exact percentage for staff that will have the vaccine, once this clinic wraps up.

