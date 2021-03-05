Liquor store robbery arrest results in 2 people charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County prosecutors are charging a Green Bay man with an armed robbery where the clerk had a gun put to her head and charging a woman who police say tried to interfere while they were arresting the suspected robber.

Lawrence Watkins, 37, is charged with armed robbery and obstructing an officer. If he’s convicted, the robbery charge carries up to 46 years in prison because he’s a repeat offender.

Superior Discount Liquor on Manitowoc Rd. was robbed Tuesday night. The criminal complaint details that security video shows a man bring a bag of snacks to the checkout. When the clerk rang it up and the register opened, he pulled a gun out of his pocket and pushed the barrel into the clerk’s left temple. Police say the startled clerk backed up, and the man took $300 to $400 out of the register. The robber was seen getting into silver minivan parked nearby.

Police identified Watkins as their suspect, and a felony warrant was issued for his arrest. They spotted a silver Dodge Caravan pull into the parking lot of his apartment building.

The criminal complaint against Sarah Rajski picks up there. While police were moving in to arrest Watkins, Rajski pulled her car up behind the officers and she began yelling that they better not shoot an unarmed black man. At the time, police didn’t know if Watkins had the gun that was used in the robbery with him.

Officers told Rajski to get out. She refused a number of times, which police say added to the chaos. Then she held something up. A police officer said he didn’t know if it was a weapon, but then she said she was recording the arrest.

Police got Watkins into custody. When police told Rajski she was under arrest, too, she drove off. By then, police had her license plate. Police went to her apartment with an apprehension warrant. She told police she wa tired of seeing unarmed black men taken down at gunpoint.

Rajski is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, and felony bail jumping because she was out on bond while facing charges from last year of harboring or aiding a felon, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The new charges could add six-and-a-half years behind bars if she’s convicted.

In the complaint, police also said several people came out of Watkins’s apartment and were argumentative at first but then were cooperative. Officers were allowed inside his apartment where they found a gun in a clothes bin, and a woman in the apartment confirmed a jacket the robber’s seen wearing in the security video belonged to Watkins.

