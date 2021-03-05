N.E.W. Lutheran falls in WIAA State Tournament D5 semis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - N.E.W. Lutheran was making its 8th WIAA State Tournament appearance, and seeking its first Gold Ball, but the Blazers fell to McDonnell Central Catholic 67-40 in the Division 5 semifinals on Thursday afternoon.

Mark Meerstein’s team shot 0-for-9 on threes. Elijah Lange netted a bucket to bring the Blazers within 23-21 after trailing by 10 early. But immediately after that, McDonnell Catholic Central went on a 16-1 run to create some space.

Senior Marshal Bukowski led the way with 28 points for the Blazers. Logan Hughes netted 28 for the triumphant Macks.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.