N.E.W. Lutheran falls in WIAA State Tournament D5 semis

The Blazers fell to McDonnell Central Catholic 67-40 in the Division 5 semifinals
N.E.W. Lutheran at the 2021 WIAA State Tournament
N.E.W. Lutheran at the 2021 WIAA State Tournament(WBAY)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - N.E.W. Lutheran was making its 8th WIAA State Tournament appearance, and seeking its first Gold Ball, but the Blazers fell to McDonnell Central Catholic 67-40 in the Division 5 semifinals on Thursday afternoon.

Mark Meerstein’s team shot 0-for-9 on threes. Elijah Lange netted a bucket to bring the Blazers within 23-21 after trailing by 10 early. But immediately after that, McDonnell Catholic Central went on a 16-1 run to create some space.

Senior Marshal Bukowski led the way with 28 points for the Blazers. Logan Hughes netted 28 for the triumphant Macks.

