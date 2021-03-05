More people in Wisconsin are inoculated for COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – There are now more people in Wisconsin are inoculated against COVID-19 than were infected by the virus that causes it. The state Department of Health Services (DHS) says 572,501 people in Wisconsin have completed their vaccination regimen in the past 82 days, compared to a total 565,808 people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past 13 months.

The state reported single-death deaths from COVID-19 and new cases fell back below 400 on Friday.

Eight deaths were reported in Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Lincoln, Monroe (2), Ozaukee (2) and Sawyer counties, while the death count was revised in Kewaunee County. A total of seven deaths were added to COVID-19′s toll, which is now 6,477 lives, or 1.14% of all cases.

New coronavirus cases were reported in 51 Wisconsin counties. Again this week there were significant revisions to some county case totals, which are listed later in this article. The 7-day average for new cases fell below 500 for the first time since July 1, 2020. Wisconsin is adding an average 479 cases per day.

Friday, the DHS said 350 people tested positive in the latest batch of results for people being tested, or testing positive, for the first time. There were 3,384 of those tests, so that’s 10.34% of the test results, which is the 2nd lowest positivity rate in a week. If you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate dipped to 2.3% on Thursday, the latest data available, after a couple days on the rise (results by all tests are preliminary while negative tests undergo further review).

Health officials are emphasizing it’s not time to let our guard down. In a health briefing Thursday afternoon, they reiterated the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing, and begged people to stay the course for at least two more months: Wait for more people to get vaccinated and for the weather to improve so more social events can be outdoors.

VACCINATIONS

As Action 2 News reported earlier Friday, Wisconsin reached a milestone for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday. The state also set new records for the number of shots administered.

More than 1 million Wisconsinites are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest reports from vaccinators total 1,023,306 people getting a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is a record 36,919 more people than Thursday’s report. More than 1 in 6 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

The number of shots administered was also a record. There have been 1,631,270 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s 62,941 more doses than Thursday and about 2,500 more doses than the previous record... which was set Thursday. Wisconsin’s 7-day averages are now averaging 43,671 doses per day -- another record.

Gov. Tony Evers’s office says Wisconsin ranks fourth in the nation for the total number of doses administered and is number one in the Upper Midwest for the number of doses administered per 100,000 residents.

By the state’s numbers, 24,158 more people completed their two-dose vaccinations than the state reported Thursday, the fourth-best daily increase on record. We could see a sudden jump in that number in the next week or two when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

Almost 6 in 10 (59.8%) adults 65 and older in Wisconsin have received a vaccine, and almost 3 in 10 (29.2%) have received their second shot.

We’re seeing growth in more age groups getting the vaccine after more people became eligible on March 1. Here’s a look at the percentage of each age group and the increase since Thursday:

Age group % of age group

receiving at least 1 shot % of age group

fully vaccinated 16-17 0.7% (no change) 0.4% (no change) 18-24 6.1% (+0.3) 4.0% (+0.1) 25-34 10.9% (+0.5) 7.7%(+0.1) 35-44 13.2% (+0.6) 9.1%(+0.1) 45-54 13.1% (+0.7) 8.7%(+0.1) 55-64 13.6% (+0.8) 8.4%(+0.1) 65 and up 59.8% (+1.5) 29.2%(+2.0) WI population 17.6% (+0.7) 9.8% (+0.4)

The increases in the percentage being fully vaccinated are much lower because there are 3 to 4 weeks between the first dose and the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The state launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

CLICK HERE for the Action 2 News guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. That’s a little higher than the 7-day average of 53 hospitalizations per day. There have been 26,387 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

Current hospitalizations are the lowest we’ve ever recorded, with our data going back to August 1, 2020. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 262 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Thursday, with 67 in ICU. We expect updated figures Friday afternoon.

Locally, there are 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Fox Valley region, with 3 in ICU. The number in ICU was the same for a second day; it’s 3 fewer patients overall compared to the day before.

In the Northeast region, 39 patients are being treated, including 10 in ICU. That’s 4 more patients overall but the same number in ICU as Tuesday.

Changes in daily hospitalization figures take deaths and discharges into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 324 ICU beds (22.1%) and 2,158 of all medical beds (19.3%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Thursday.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had only 6 ICU beds available Thursday -- six more than the day before. There were 84 of all types of medical beds open (9.8%) open for the eight counties they serve.

In the Northeast region, the 10 hospitals had 50 ICU beds (24.2%) and 226 of all medical beds (23.6%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,586 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,173 cases (16 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Barron – 5,412 cases (+11) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,059 cases (19 deaths) (cases revised -8 by state)

Brown – 30,312 cases (+11) (225 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,320 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,207 cases (23 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Calumet – 5,486 cases (43 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Chippewa – 7,072 cases (+7) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,159 cases (57 deaths)

Columbia – 5,061 cases (+4) (54 deaths)

Crawford – 1,667 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 40,814 (+51) (278 deaths)

Dodge – 11,453 cases (+8) (156 deaths)

Door – 2,430 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,649 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

Dunn – 4,289 cases (+6) (29 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,030 cases (105 deaths) (cases revised -28 by state)

Florence - 434 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,987 cases (cases revised -39 by state) (97 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 924 cases (23 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Grant – 4,666 cases (+5) (81 deaths)

Green – 3,182 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,521 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,870 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron - 550 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,584 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,902 cases (+12) (111 deaths)

Juneau - 2,983 cases (19 deaths) (cases revised -14 by state)

Kenosha – 14,865 cases (cases revised -33 by state) (301 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,413 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (27 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

La Crosse – 12,291 cases (+14) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,462 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,937 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,916 cases (+1) (59 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 7,256 cases (+6) (64 deaths)

Marathon – 13,680 cases (+19) (181 deaths)

Marinette - 3,969 cases (+3) (63 deaths)

Marquette – 1,307 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 98,563 (+84) (1,244 deaths)

Monroe – 4,334 cases (+1) (33 deaths) (+2)

Oconto – 4,279 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,406 cases (+3) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,371 cases (+16) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,657 cases (+9) (80 deaths) (+2)

Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,495 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,953 cases (+6) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,494 cases (+4) (64 deaths)

Price – 1,164 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,422 cases (+14) (323 deaths)

Richland - 1,290 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,459 cases (+14) (159 deaths)

Rusk - 1,264 cases (+6) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,305 cases (+5) (42 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,525 cases (+5) (22 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,603 cases (+4) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,957 cases (+10) (131 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,444 cases (+23) (43 deaths)

Taylor - 1,766 cases (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,402 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,836 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Vilas - 2,151 cases (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,872 cases (+3) (129 deaths)

Washburn – 1,301 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,826 cases (+15) (135 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,876 cases (+47) (484 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,767 cases (+4) (111 deaths)

Waushara – 2,105 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,111 cases (+10) (183 deaths)

Wood – 6,681 cases (+3) (74 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 279 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 507 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 731 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,673 cases (+2) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,133 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 943 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Houghton – 2,147 cases (+8) (32 deaths)

Iron – 866 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 116 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 294 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,469 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,619 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Ontonagon – 359 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 230 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

Nobody has a natural immunity to the coronavirus. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems. To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wear a face mask in public

Stay at least six feet away from people from outside your household

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Don’t go to work if you feel sick

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments

